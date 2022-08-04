STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Slightly Dips From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance dipped slightly from the previous week, which was the annual travel peak, according to STR’s latest data through July 30, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance July 24-30, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 71.9 percent (down 3.8 percent)

ADR: $158.32 (up 18.3 percent)

RevPAR: $113.90 (up 13.9 percent)

While absolute levels were lower than the week prior, comparisons against 2019 levels strengthened.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Nashville reported the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 4.2 percent to 77.8 percent).

San Diego (87.4 percent), Boston (85.5 percent), and Oahu Island (85.3 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

San Diego posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 33.5 percent to $259.01).

The steepest RevPAR deficit was in St. Louis (down 22.2 percent to $74.33).