STR: U.S. Hotel Performance, RevPAR, and Occupancy Improve

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance improved from the previous week, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached an all-time high on a nominal basis, according to STR’s latest data through July 23, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance July 17-23, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 72.8 percent (down 6.0 percent)

ADR: $158.79 (up 16.4 percent)

RevPAR: $115.59 (up 9.3 percent)

In addition to the weekly RevPAR level, occupancy was the highest since early August 2019.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando reported the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 2.2 percent to 81.8 percent).

San Diego (87.1 percent), Oahu Island (86.2 percent), and Seattle (85.7 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

San Diego posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 40.5 percent to $286.50).

San Francisco was the only market to report an ADR decrease compared to 2019 (down 5.6 percent to $225.61).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 20.5 percent to $170.99) and Washington, D.C. (down 12.3 percent to $108.33).