HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Aligned with normal Spring Break patterns, U.S. hotel performance showed mixed comparisons from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through April 1, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 26-April 1, 2023 Percentage change from comparable weeks in 2022, 2019:

Occupancy: 66.2 percent (up 3.4 percent, down 3.5 percent)

ADR: $158.40 (up 7.3 percent, up 19.9 percent)

RevPAR: $104.78 (up 10.9 percent, up 15.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C., saw the highest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 18.2 percent to 78.7 percent), while Dallas saw the highest occupancy lift over 2019 (up 6.2 percent to 73.0 percent).

Houston showed the most substantial ADR growth year over year (up 25.8 percent to $133.50), while Phoenix reported the highest ADR increase over 2019 (up 49.4 percent to $232.54).

Las Vegas reported the highest RevPAR increase when measuring against 2019 (up 49.8 percent to $168.41), while Washington, D.C., registered the largest year-over-year increase in the metric (up 44.1 percent to $165.44).

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in Minneapolis (down 37.4 percent to $66.73) and San Francisco (down 27.5 percent to $123.96). New Orleans reported the largest RevPAR decrease year over year (down 26.4 percent to $125.83).