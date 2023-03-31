STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Fluctuates With Spring Break Season

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Reflecting the normal ebb and flow of spring break season, U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through March 25, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 19-25, 2023 Percentage change from comparable weeks in 2022, 2019:

Occupancy: 64.9 percent (down 0.6 percent, down 6.3 percent)

ADR: $158.61 (up 4.7 percent, up 19.5 percent)

RevPAR: $102.98 (up 4.1 percent, up 12.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Chicago saw the highest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 12.2 percent to 63.4 percent), while Phoenix saw the only occupancy lift over 2019 (up 3.1 percent to 81.5 percent).

Washington, D.C., showed the most substantial ADR (up 20.9 percent to $194.18) and RevPAR growth (up 33.4 percent to $139.83) year over year. Las Vegas reported the highest increases in the metrics when measuring against 2019: ADR (up 42.7 percent to $187.21) and RevPAR (up 31.5 percent to $148.86).

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in Seattle (down 11.8 percent to $101.31) and New Orleans (down 11.4 percent to $124.47). New Orleans also reported the largest RevPAR decrease year over year (down 12.4 percent to $124.47).