InterContinental Hotel New Orleans Completes Ballroom Renovation

NEW ORLEANS—The InterContinental Hotel New Orleans in the city’s Central Business District unveiled a $3.5 million renovation to its third-floor meeting space and the La Salle Ballroom.

The ballroom was designed by Element526 of Birmingham, Alabama, to provide a canvas for everything from social occasions to traditional business events. The floor-to-ceiling renovation presents a new look with marble flooring in the pre-function spaces, chandeliers, carpet, and neutral wall coverings.

“No other hotel in New Orleans offers a comparable combination of style, flexibility, and location,” said John Romano, general manager. “We feel confident that this upgrade will strike a positive chord with brides, event planners, and gala organizers who want a sophisticated venue for their special occasions. And because it was designed to accommodate any large gathering, business leaders will feel right at home hosting clients, partners, investors, and colleagues.”

The La Salle ballroom encompasses 8,330 square feet, capable of seating 630 for a banquet, or hosting a presentation for 700. The ballroom can be divided into three separate areas, for groups ranging from 380 to 140 guests.

The Intercontinental Hotel’s St. Charles Avenue location, a stop on the 150-year-old streetcar line that spans the city’s Uptown, Garden District, and Central Business District, makes it an accessible destination for both locals and visitors. The hotel is a block from Lafayette Square, home to concerts and festivals.