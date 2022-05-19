STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Improves From the Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance improved from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through May 14, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 8-14, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 66.5% (down 5.9 percent)

ADR: $148.31 (up 10.5 percent)

RevPAR: $98.59 (up 4.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 4.5 percent to 73.8 percent).

Philadelphia experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 19.6 percent to 64.8 percent).

Advertisement

Miami posted the highest ADR gain over 2019 (up 62.8 percent to $282.26).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 29.5 percent to $158.08) and Boston (down 26.1 percent to $158.25).