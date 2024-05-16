ORLANDO, Florida—Margaritaville and Grupo Los Pueblos announced a new beachfront condo destination in Playa Caracol. Set to debut in mid-2027, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol will blend local cultural and architectural traditions to offer an experience in design and food and beverage while embracing Margaritaville amenities such as 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar and License to Chill Bar & Grill. Designed by The McBride Company, the location will offer both full-time living and rental opportunities. This development marks the debut of a new way to lodge within the Margaritaville portfolio.

Located about an hour away from Panama City in the Chame District, Playa Caracol is a growing tourist and housing locale. The district offers miles of beaches, cultural offerings, traditional festivals, local culinary experiences, water sports, and more. Nearby in Coronado, residents can find shopping, golf, and other recreational activities. Additionally, Panama has accessibility with numerous direct flights from international hubs, including major cities in the United States such as New York, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Dallas.

“At Margaritaville, we’re always looking for locations that are diverse and multifaceted, so Playa Caracol was the perfect destination to introduce this new way to live. In addition to its growing popularity as a retirement destination, Panama is a bright and inspirational country that brings together elements of fast-paced business with a relaxing lifestyle, similar to Margaritaville’s ethos,” said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, chief marketing officer at Margaritaville. “Honoring the historic elements of the area and its vibrant future, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol will feature thoughtful design inspired by the country’s energy as a global hub as well as its dynamic landscapes.”

Developed by Grupo Los Pueblos, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol will have a total of 261 residences, including 80 cottages and 181 high-rise multi-family units, available for full-time living or added to a rental program. With resort-style amenities and a modern feel, units will have island-inspired design elements and range from 750 square feet to 1,500 square feet.

“We are thrilled to bring the Margaritaville lifestyle to a destination as distinct as Panama,” said Alfredo Alemán, CEO of Grupo Los Pueblos. “As a modern metropolis and regional hub, Panama City offers world-class services, including international banks, malls, hospitals, cruise terminals, convention centers, and the region’s best-interconnected airport. Our beachfront location boasts a comprehensive amenities program designed to guarantee an unforgettable living experience.”

The destination’s beach club will act as an anchor with offerings and amenities for residents. With access to the white sand beaches, the location will have a Margaritaville restaurant concept and pool area. Additionally, the surrounding complex will be home to a racket club consisting of paddle tennis and pickleball courts.

Punta Pacifica Realty is the sales agent for Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol.