FRISCO, Colorado—Denver, Colorado-based hotel company 5 Senses Hospitality Management has announced the opening of the AC Hotel Frisco Colorado by Marriott. The announcement comes nearly two years after the hotel’s acquisition in 2021 and subsequent renovation.

Located off I-70, the property is nearby Summit County’s ski resorts including Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper Mountain, Beaver Creek, Arapahoe Basin, and Vail. The property is only six miles away from Sapphire Point, a hiking trail and wedding destination, along with the Dillion Reservoir, a 300-acre lake, which is only minutes away.

With 133 rooms, the property is pet-friendly and includes amenities such as a fitness room with floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor hot tub with a fire pit. The property also offers a game room, dining and meeting room, locker room, indoor swimming pool, library, business center, and an AC Restaurant and AC Lounge serving local spirits, beer, and wine.

“Summit County is a remarkable, unique location for our expansion of the 5 Senses Hospitality Management portfolio. Nestled in the heart of Colorado’s most stunning landscapes and surrounded by some of the most iconic world-class ski resorts in the Rocky Mountain region, the AC Hotel Frisco Colorado will provide guests with an oasis as they immerse themselves in the great outdoors,” said Chris Manley, founder and president of 5 Senses Hospitality Management.

Advertisement

The hotel underwent a renovation in which it recycled 48,000 pounds of scrap metal and saved 22,500 pounds of material from Colorado landfills. Additionally, the hotel salvaged and donated 10 mattresses and more than 150 appliances, recovered 20 couches from the landfill stream, and recycled 800 pounds of universal waste, including 400 HHW units, CFL bulbs, and ballasts, as well as donated the property’s gym equipment for reuse.