STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Fell Following Memorial Day Travel

By LODGING Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Reflecting an expected post-Memorial Day holiday slowdown, U.S. hotel performance fell from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through June 4, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 29-June 4, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 63.2 percent (down 12.1 percent)
ADR: $147.35 (up 11.3 percent)
RevPAR: $93.16 (down 2.2 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets showed an occupancy increase over 2019, Orlando came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 2.5 percent to 68.9 percent).

San Francisco (down 25.5 percent to 63.3 percent) and Minneapolis (down 25.5 percent to 55.7 percent) matched for the largest occupancy decrease from 2019. The markets also reported the steepest RevPAR declines, down 42.6 percent and down 29.7 percent, respectively.

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 37.8 percent to $209.55).

LODGING Staff

