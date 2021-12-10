Revival, a JdV by Hyatt Hotel, Partners With Local Animal Shelter

BALTIMORE — Revival, a JdV by Hyatt hotel located in the heart of Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, announced new four-legged friendly initiatives in partnership with the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). These initiatives are an expansion of the hotel’s current pet-friendly programming.

“We’re always looking for ways to support the Baltimore community while providing unique and exciting programming for our guests,” said Donte Johnson, general manager for Revival. “By expanding our pet-friendly program to include this partnership with BARCS, we hope to highlight and support the work this incredible organization does while also encouraging our guests to do the same.”

As part of the partnership, Revival will host a new BARCS dog each month that is up for adoption. Cared for by Emily Cover, event sales manager at Revival, and supported by the entire hotel team, the dogs will be on-site at the hotel during the day for all guests to interact with—and, hopefully, find a new home. The first dog, a mixed breed named “Poundcake”, joined the hotel team last week. The public can follow along with Poundcake’s and future featured dog’s journeys on the hotel’s social media channels.

In addition, beginning this winter, for every two plus nights a guest declines housekeeping services, Revival will make a donation to BARCS. Donations will go toward ensuring BARCS animals are fed, receive shelter, and get necessary medical care. In addition to raising awareness of adoptable pets in the community, this expansion of the hotel’s pet programming will reduce the hotel’s water usage and decrease other wastes.

These new initiatives support the hotel’s overall pet programming, as the hotel and the Mount Vernon neighborhood have been pet-friendly since opening. The hotel also provides bowls, beds, and mats for guests who are traveling with their dogs. The Mount Vernon neighborhood also has many dog parks, groomers, sitters, and boutique pet shops all within walking distance of the hotel.

The hotel is also pleased to add Ava’s Pet Palace as a new vendor at its Corner Store Gift Shop. The company, founded by Ava Dorsey when she was just eight years old, features a variety of organic and all-natural dog and cat treats made right out of the Dorsey family kitchen in Chicago. Pet lovers in the community and hotel guests with furry companions can now purchase her Peanut Paw Cookies or Bingos Banana & Oatmeal dog treats at the Corner Store Gift Shop.

“As pet parents, we know the joy and, also, challenges of traveling with furry family members,” said Johnson. “We look forward to being a resource for pet parents so that they may have an enjoyable and comfortable stay.”

The hotel will continue to expand its programming with events and partnerships in the future. Revival is committed to being a space that is inclusive and welcoming to all. The hotel’s social impact efforts include curated programming and events such as educational workshops, interesting conversations, art pop-ups, and spirit-free cocktails. Revival prides itself on being more than a hotel through partnerships with local minority businesses, engaging in philanthropic efforts, and aiding the community wherever the need may be. Partnerships launched in 2021 include those with Lor Tush, Urban Oyster, Breaking Bread, and Art of Balance Wellness Spa.