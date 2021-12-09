This Week’s Comings & Goings

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the promotion of Jay Pricher to general counsel. In this role, Pricher will be responsible for strategic direction and guidance on all corporate legal issues.

Rajiv Malhotra has been named general manager of Auberge Resorts Collection’s newest resort, Goldener Hirsch in Deer Valley. Previously, Malhotra was the operations task force general manager at several Auberge resorts including The Vanderbilt and Primland.

Dirty Habit DC, the restaurant and bar inside the Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC, has appointed Stephanie Carre general manager and Megan Trudo sales and marketing manager. Both bring more than a decade of hospitality experience to the property.

Inn at the Pier in Pismo Beach has welcomed Stefen Shatto executive chef. Shatto has a decade of experience in the culinary industry and will bring a new flavor to Blonde Restaurant and Bar, as well as the Rooftop.

South Seas Island Resort has named Jeffrey Sacchet director of food and beverage. In this role, Sacchet will oversee and grow the dining options at the resort, and he will bring impactful changes, including an increase in staffing and a focus on training.

Piero Procida has been appointed as director of food & beverage of The Beverly Hilton. Procida will oversee the operations of the hotel’s food and beverage team including restaurants, catering, and banquets.

Makeready named Javier Hernandez executive chef for the food and beverage program at Savannah-based, The Alida, which includes Rhett, a favorite restaurant among both locals and visitors.

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel announced the appointment of Kevin Kelly to director of sales and marketing. Kelly brings over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry to Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel.

Guy Heywood has been named chief executive officer of Habitas. In this new role, Heywood will oversee all operations across all Habitas’ current and future properties.

Maestro has appointed Mark Kelly as a senior solutions consultant. Kelly is a Maestro veteran of 23 years and has been an active part of the Maestro service and management teams since 1996, previously serving as senior product strategist.