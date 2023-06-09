Finance & DevelopmentSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Decreases in Alignment With Memorial Day
STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Decreases in Alignment With Memorial Day

By LODGING Staff
June 2023

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected with the Memorial Day holiday, U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through June 3, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 28-June 3, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:
Occupancy: 61.6 percent (down 2.3 percent)
ADR: $150.28 (up 1.3 percent)
RevPAR: $92.55 (down 1.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Las Vegas saw the highest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 9.5 percent to 73.5 percent).

Washington, D.C., posted the only double-digit gain in ADR (up 10.7 percent to $174.53).

Boston reported the largest RevPAR increase (up 18.6 percent to $176.93) over 2022.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 15.6 percent to $108.49) and Orlando (down 12.8 percent to $109.48).

