HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected with the Memorial Day holiday, U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through June 3, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 28-June 3, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:

Occupancy: 61.6 percent (down 2.3 percent)

ADR: $150.28 (up 1.3 percent)

RevPAR: $92.55 (down 1.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Las Vegas saw the highest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 9.5 percent to 73.5 percent).

Washington, D.C., posted the only double-digit gain in ADR (up 10.7 percent to $174.53).

Boston reported the largest RevPAR increase (up 18.6 percent to $176.93) over 2022.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 15.6 percent to $108.49) and Orlando (down 12.8 percent to $109.48).