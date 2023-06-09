HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected with the Memorial Day holiday, U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through June 3, 2023.
U.S. Hotel Performance
May 28-June 3, 2023
Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:
Occupancy: 61.6 percent (down 2.3 percent)
ADR: $150.28 (up 1.3 percent)
RevPAR: $92.55 (down 1.0 percent)
Among the Top 25 Markets, Las Vegas saw the highest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 9.5 percent to 73.5 percent).
Washington, D.C., posted the only double-digit gain in ADR (up 10.7 percent to $174.53).
Boston reported the largest RevPAR increase (up 18.6 percent to $176.93) over 2022.
The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 15.6 percent to $108.49) and Orlando (down 12.8 percent to $109.48).