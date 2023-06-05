3 ‘Zero Trust’ Reasons Why Hotels Should Use Key Control

Hotel security and operations managers review security protocols daily to keep the entire population of guests, staff, vendors, and contractors on hotel premises safe and secure. With so much liability at stake, many hotel security teams are amending existing security plans with a “Zero Trust” policy to drive down risk for potential security breaches.

Zero trust security is a concept derived from IT network security protocol, which assumes that everyone and everything are threats until specific data is ascertained and validated. Typically, zero-trust security requires individuals to enter multiple levels of verification and authentication through passcodes, biometrics, and other credentials. Once all credentials are authenticated, access is granted to the network.

When applied to hotel environments, zero trust assumes that everyone on the premises is a security threat until authentication is successfully completed. Insider threats involving hotel employees and contractors can cause millions of dollars in liability and damage remediation costs. Zero trust aims to reduce the risk of insider threats and their financial consequences.

Hotel security can effectively administer zero-trust policies among hotel employees and temporary contractors that protect the ever-changing guest population on-site using key control systems. Additionally, key control limits guest access to restricted areas of the hotel to keep them safe and to prevent potential security breaches.

Electronic key control systems were invented thirty years ago and have since become an integral security technology component for hospitality properties and many other industries. Key control provides access control and asset management to prevent theft, vandalism, and security incidents at hotel properties. Key control cabinets are customizable to include key modules, access cards, and lockers to manage important assets such as cell phones, laptops, small weapons, hand-held radios, and more.

Key control systems provide actual-time accountability so hotel security departments and key control administrators will always know which keys are out, who has them, and when they are due to be returned. If they are late being returned, alerts will notify administrators automatically so they can take immediate action with the last users of those keys.

Here’s how key control reinforces zero-trust security protocols at hotel properties: