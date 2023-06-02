Finance & DevelopmentSTR: Pre-Memorial Day U.S. Hotel Performance Decreased
STR: Pre-Memorial Day U.S. Hotel Performance Decreased

By LODGING Staff
May 2023

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected ahead of Memorial Day, U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through May 27, 2023. Year-over-year comparisons were improved.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 21-27, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:
Occupancy: 66.8 percent (up 0.6 percent)
ADR: $156.63 (up 2.2 percent)
RevPAR: $104.62 (up 2.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C., saw the highest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 10.5 percent to 76.2 percent).

Of note, New York City registered the highest occupancy level (85.7 percent), helped by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Detroit reported the largest increases in ADR (up 16.9 percent to $137.08) and RevPAR (up 29.0 percent to $91.54) over 2022.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Miami (down 10.0 percent to $143.51) and Dallas (down 7.0 percent to $83.35).

Procaccianti Companies Announces Acquisition of the Presidents’ Quarters
A Modern Complement to a Historic Seaside Hotel
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

