STR: Pre-Memorial Day U.S. Hotel Performance Decreased

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected ahead of Memorial Day, U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through May 27, 2023. Year-over-year comparisons were improved.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 21-27, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:

Occupancy: 66.8 percent (up 0.6 percent)

ADR: $156.63 (up 2.2 percent)

RevPAR: $104.62 (up 2.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C., saw the highest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 10.5 percent to 76.2 percent).

Of note, New York City registered the highest occupancy level (85.7 percent), helped by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Detroit reported the largest increases in ADR (up 16.9 percent to $137.08) and RevPAR (up 29.0 percent to $91.54) over 2022.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Miami (down 10.0 percent to $143.51) and Dallas (down 7.0 percent to $83.35).