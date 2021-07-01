STR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy Remains at Highest Levels

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy continues to reach its highest levels. According to STR’s latest data through June 26, 2021, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy hit its highest level since late October 2019.

U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy June 20 through 26, 2021 (percentage change from comparable 2019 week):

Occupancy: 69.9 percent (down 7.3 percent)

ADR: $133.36 (down 0.5 percent)

RevPAR: $93.19 (down 7.8 percent)

In addition to occupancy reaching its highest point since the week ending October 26, 2019, ADR and RevPAR were the highest of the COVID-19 pandemic era. For the second time in three weeks, weekend occupancy surpassed the comparable weekend in 2019 while ADR was 13 percent higher than the corresponding weekend from June 2019.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 3.5 percent to 78.5 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 39.3 percent to 53.4 percent).

Miami reported the largest increases over 2019 in both ADR (up 48.5 percent to $222.95) and RevPAR (up 44.7 percent to $163.37).

The largest RevPAR drops were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 59.3 percent to $84.14) and Boston (up 53.9 percent to $90.07).