STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Continues to Remain Flat

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – STR’s latest data through May 1, 2021, shows that U.S. hotel occupancy has remained relatively flat compared with data from the previous week.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 25, 2021 through May 1, 2021:

Occupancy: 57.1 percent

ADR: $108.80

RevPAR: $62.13

While the overall weekly data was stagnant, weekend occupancy rose modestly and came in above 70 percent for the fourth straight week. However, the Top 25 Markets showed a lower occupancy level in aggregate with more properties reopening on top of lower demand.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa (72.4 percent) and Miami (70.8 percent) experienced the highest occupancy levels, while Boston (40.6 percent) and Minneapolis (41.4 percent) experienced the lowest occupancy levels.

Advertisement

The aggregate occupancy for the Top 25 Markets (54.6 percent) was lower than all other markets on average, but ADR in the major markets ($117.38) was higher.