GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Marshall Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management and services company that operates properties nationwide, announced the 298-guestroom DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg has received the brand’s Q1 2021 CARE Strong Award for Canadian and U.S. hotels with 225-plus guestrooms. The customer service recognition comes just months after the hotel’s completion of a multi-million dollar renovation.

The CARE Strong Award is based on combined metrics in overall service, problem resolution, feel welcomed, and cleanliness of guestrooms. The award recognizes the top hotels that achieve the highest Service And Loyalty Tracking (SALT) scores within their respective quarter and region.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, all the more amazing as they’ve worked through what inarguably has been one of the most trying times faced by the hospitality industry,” said Mike Marshall, president and CEO of Marshall Hotels & Resorts. “Due to their tenacity and ‘never quit’ mentality, the hotel is well-positioned to continue their journey as a leader in the greater Gaithersburg market. If this team is this successful during a pandemic, I cannot wait to see what they can accomplish as we move cautiously towards a return to the ‘new normal.’”

The 12-story hotel is just outside of Washington, D.C., and is convenient to most cities in Maryland, including Rockville, Bethesda, Germantown, and Frederick. Just four miles from the Shady Grove METRO Station, the DoubleTree also is proximate to the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), AstraZeneca, NOVAVAX, and Hughes.

“A building is just a building—the people in it are what make it special,” said Alan Weissman, principal and CEO of Alfred Weissman Real Estate (AWRE).

The recently upgraded hotel ranked first out of more than 400 DoubleTree hotels in North America and Canada and features a 24/7 fitness center, a new indoor/outdoor pool with sundeck, and 16,356 square feet of meeting space. Since the advent of the pandemic, the hotel also implemented the Hilton Clean Stay Program, the franchisor’s newest safety protocols to ensure guest safety.

The DoubleTree also provides a variety of dining options. In addition to the DoubleTree Made Market – a grab-and-go sundries shop featuring Starbucks – the hotel recently hired executive chef Thomas Hughbanks to lead the brand-new Knife & Fork, a farm-to-table restaurant serving approachable, eclectic American fare. The hotel’s recently upgraded Fork & Knife Lounge offers small plate menu options, craft beers, and specialty cocktails.

“These hotels have a warm spirit of CARE and consistently create welcoming and comfortable experiences for their guests,” said DoubleTree by Hilton global brand head Shawn McAteer. “Their commitment to hospitality shows through their strong SALT performance.”