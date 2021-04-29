STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Remains Flat

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — Weekly U.S. hotel occupancy remained flat from the previous week, according to STR‘s latest data through April 24, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 18-24, 2021:

Occupancy: 57.3 percent

ADR: $108.10

RevPAR: $61.93

Overall, industry occupancy will likely remain plateaued until a potential summer leisure travel boom, but there has been a noticeable uptick in weekday occupancy, which indicates an increase in business travel. ADR was up slightly from the previous week, and the luxury, midscale, and economy segments have each recovered more than 90 percent of their 2019 ADR levels.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa (73.7 percent) and Miami (72.0 percent) experienced the highest occupancy levels. In addition, the lowest occupancy levels from the Top 25 Markets came in San Francisco/San Mateo (41.0 percent) and Washington, D.C. (42.8 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed slightly lower occupancy (55.1 percent) but higher ADR ($117.00) than all other markets.