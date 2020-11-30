Mint House Opens New York City Flagship at 70 Pine Street

NEW YORK — The first New York City flagship location of Mint House, a tech-enabled hotel company offering apartment-style accommodations for the business traveler, opened in the historic 70 Pine Street building in Lower Manhattan. Mint House at 70 Pine has 132 suites designed to reinvent the hotel stay experience for traveling professionals through a unique relationship with American Express Global Business Travel (GBT). The opening of 70 Pine is the latest addition to the deal, which includes Mint House suites in four other U.S. cities: Denver, Miami, Nashville, and Minneapolis.

“From the onset, we sought to create an entirely new category of accommodations that was purpose-built for the business traveler—a unique experience that offers the feel of a high-end hotel with the comforts and conveniences of your own home—all packaged and delivered via technology,” said Will Lucas, founder and CEO of Mint House. “It’s always been our mission to fundamentally improve the lives of road warriors who are tired of the legacy, box-like hotel, whether they were staying for two nights, two weeks, or two months. Over the course of the pandemic, Mint House’s model has proven to be ahead of its time as our tech-driven concept offers a safe, reliable option that corporate travel managers feel confident in booking for their employees. The launch of Mint House at 70 Pine is symbolic of the accelerated adoption of our model and will offer a seamless solution that addresses travelers’ rapidly changing preferences while exceeding corporations’ duty of care requirements to keep their employees safe and secure.”

Mint House’s high-tech, light-touch model allows for effective social distancing and self-sufficient living via mobile contactless check-in and keyless suite entry in many locations, pre-stocked grocery delivery, and pre-set smart thermostats—plus full kitchens and in-suite laundry. This year, Mint House rolled out Mint Clean Standard, a set of cleaning processes that integrates a 74-point checklist and uses reactive oxygen species for continuous control.

Mint House will be working with American Express GBT’s consulting and account management teams to help source new clientele and determine growth to new locations across the globe. “Together we are reinventing the hotel experience for the modern business traveler,” said Lucas.

“We are very excited to be adding Mint House properties to our Rest Assured Solutions portfolio,” said Wesley Bergstrom, VP of Global Supplier Partnerships at American Express GBT. “With duty of care and safety at the forefront of our clients’ minds, they need solutions that meet their evolving needs, as well as their travelers’ preferences. Expanding our content to include innovative properties like Mint House allows us to provide more options to travelers who prefer the comforts and conveniences of home in a modern, tech-enabled environment, keeping them booking within their company’s travel program.”

Located in the heart of the Financial District off of Pearl Street in a historic art-deco landmark, Mint House at 70 Pine will offer guests a one-stop-shop in Lower Manhattan, complete with Michelin-starred restaurant Crown Shy, an Australian-style coffee shop, a gourmet grocer, fitness centers, golf simulators, and a bowling alley. In-suite, travelers will have access to local coffee from Brooklyn-based Sey, a record player with curated vinyl selection, custom-designed furniture and accents, and Mint House’s technology, smart TVs, a 24-hour digital concierge, and pre-stocked grocery delivery.

