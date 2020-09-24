HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy was nearly flat from the previous week, according to the latest data from STR for the week of September 13-19, 2020.

Occupancy for September 13-19, 2020, fell 31.9 percent year over year to 48.6 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 28.9 percent to $95.84, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) was down 51.6 percent year over year to $46.54.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Sept. 13-19, 2020 vs. Sept. 15-21, 2019 Occupancy: 48.6% (-31.9%)

ADR: $95.84 (-28.9%)

RevPAR: $46.54 (-51.6%)

Demand rose slightly (up 0.3 percent), and the highest occupancy markets were once again those housing displaced residents from Hurricane Laura and western wildfires, with California South/Central showing the highest level in the metric (74.7 percent). The Louisiana South (72.8 percent) and Louisiana North (72.3 percent) markets were also among the top five highest occupancy levels for the week.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets for the week of September 13-19 showed lower occupancy (42.7 percent), but higher ADR ($98.93) than all other markets.

Four markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (56.4 percent); San Diego, California (53.9 percent); Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (53.3 percent); and Detroit, Michigan (50.6 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (19.7 percent) and Orlando, Florida (29.9 percent).

