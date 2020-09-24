This Week’s Comings and Goings

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated has promoted John Staten to president and chief operating officer. In March 2019, Staten joined the company as chief operating officer, where he launched initiatives and transformed digital outlets. Staten will continue to lead growth goals for the company following his promotion.

InterContinental New York Times Square has named Anthony Del Gaudio head of commercial, a position where he is responsible for analyzing data, sales and marketing plans, and revenue management. Before his new position, Del Gaudio was most recently vice president of sales for Loews Hotels & Resorts.

Jacqueline Grace has been named senior vice president and general manager of the Tropicana Atlantic City. Grace was previously vice president and assistant general manager for the Caesars Entertainment Horseshoe Baltimore, where she helped oversee several expansion projects.

Markus Treppenhauer is general manager of the Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts’ flagship property. Treppenhauer joined Fairmont in 2007, and he worked for the Fairmont Orchid, Kohala Coast, Hawaii. Most recently, Treppenhauer was general manager for the Fairmont Olympic.

Trump International Beach Resort Miami has named Danny Williams managing director. During his career, Williams was regional vice president of resort operations for Bluegreen Vacation’s resort management division. Most recently, Williams was a consultant for Island Hospitality Advisors in Orlando, Fla.

New director of Chef & B Bryan Dillon is leading culinary operations for the ADERO Scottsdale resorts as it opens on October 15. Dillon is responsible for menu creation, catering for events and meetings, and in-room dining for the resort. He is also overseeing the signature restaurant CIELO.

Vibeke Sansone is director of sales and marketing for the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa. During her career, Sansone has worked for several Marriott-branded hotels in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Sansone was the director of sales and marketing for the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club.

Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites is opening in November 2020 and has named Kevin Dubel executive chef and director of outlets. In this role, he is leading all food and beverage outlets at the property. Before Delta Hotels, he was most recently chef de cuisine for The Cavalier Hotel.

River House at Odette’s in New Hope, Pa., has named Adam Sheff executive chef. Sheff is leading seasonal menus for the property’s riverfront restaurant and Piano Lounge. Sheff was executive sous chef for the Hyatt Regency Atlanta before River House at Odette’s, where he oversaw three restaurants.

Kemp Dowdy is the new outdoor and adventure specialist for the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino. This position includes customizing Lake Tahoe experiences for individual guests, families, or groups. Dowdy will also lead boot camp, cardio, and strength classes and training, as well as hikes with guests.

HR&A Advisors is welcoming senior advisor Derek Flemming to negotiate deals with clients, lead community engagement, and develop business strategies. Before HR&A Advisors, Flemming was a managing partner of MSDG, LLC, where he worked on sustainable redevelopment projects.

Kathy Hatala has been appointed director of sales for Blueprint RF, a Cox Business company. Hatala is responsible for sales efforts and cultivating relationships with brands, management groups, and local entities. Hatala was senior vice president and principal consultant of national accounts for Speakeasy, also a Cox Business company, before Blueprint RF.

Newton, N.J.-based DDB Contracting has promoted Eric Albanese president and CEO. Albanese has worked for the company for the past eight years in both project management and accounting. Albanese is succeeding his father, Ed Albanese, who is still with the company as senior vice president of project management.

Brian Herington has been named chief executive officer and to the Board of Directors of PureStar, a laundry service and linen management company for the hospitality industry. Most recently, Herington was senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Univar Solutions, a chemical and ingredients distributor.

