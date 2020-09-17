HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.—U.S. hotel occupancy for the week of September 6-12, 2020, decreased slightly from the previous week, according to the latest data from STR.

In the second week of September, STR data showed a 30.2 percent year-over-year decline in occupancy to 48.5 percent, a 25.5 percent year-over-year drop in average daily rate (ADR) to $98.99, and a 48.1 percent year-over-year decrease in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to $47.96.

U.S. Hotel Industry — Key Performance Indicators Sept. 6-12, 2020 vs. Sept. 8-14, 2019 Occupancy: 48.5% (-30.2%)

ADR: $98.99 (-25.5%)

RevPAR: $47.96 (-48.1%)

Occupancy for the week prior was above 49 percent, lifted by Labor Day weekend. For the week of September 6-12, demand was 1.6 percent less than the previous week, at 17.7 million room nights sold. The highest occupancy markets were those housing displaced residents from Hurricane Laura and western wildfires, with Louisiana North (77.2 percent) and Louisiana South (76.8 percent) showing the highest levels in the metric. The Oregon Area (73.7 percent) and California North (73.3 percent) markets were also among the top five highest occupancy levels for the week.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets during the week of September 6-12, 2020, showed lower occupancy (43.2 percent), but higher ADR ($101.10) than all other markets.

Three markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (58.8 percent); San Diego, California (57.5 percent); and Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (56.7 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (21.1 percent), and Orlando, Florida (31.6 percent).

