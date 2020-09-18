Mondrian South Beach Undergoes $20 Million Transformation

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Mondrian South Beach on Miami Beach’s Biscayne Bay announced a $20 million property-wide transformation. First opened in 2008, the 220-room bayside retreat with direct marina access will have a modern tropical look, feel, and experience. The renovation is being led by hotel partners Michael S. Liebowitz, CEO and founder of Harbor Group Consulting, and Russell Galbut of Crescent Heights and chairman of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Since partnering with Russell Galbut, I knew this property deserved a complete makeover. As the audience of the hotel grows up, so should the property,” said Michael Liebowitz, co-owner of Mondrian South Beach. “Whether visiting as a Baia Beach Club member, dining at our bayfront restaurant, or staying in one of our new guest rooms, Mondrian South Beach will be a new and exciting experience for all. Mondrian has always been a go-to hotel for those looking for a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere, and we’re looking forward to bringing back that incredible energy.”

Originally designed by Marcel Wanders, the property-wide transformation will introduce a completely refreshed design. A sophisticated casual elegance ties together with natural and organic materials creating a relaxed tropical modern environment. The focal point of the property will be its new bayfront destination, Baia Beach Club, led by boutique restaurant group, LDV Hospitality. The Beach Club will be a hub of activity for hotel guests and locals, with a new dining concept, multiple areas for dining and entertainment throughout, seaside cabanas and pavilions, boat dockage, access to a full-service wellness facility, a fitness center, curated programming, and exclusive member-only events.

Brought to life by local Miami-based designers, Peter Oleck and Danny Cubes of OS Design Group, Mondrian South Beach’s renovation combines imported natural materials sourced throughout the world. OS Design Group took inspiration from coasts like the Greek Islands, Balearic Islands, Amalfi Coast, Sicily, and Tulum.

The transformed lobby space will have two-toned marble patterned floors flanked by fluted natural coral columns that give way to an open reception clad with woodwork, fluted wood reception desks, artisanal handcrafted artwork, and a custom wind-flowing linen chandelier. The lounge will have a tambour ribbed concave and convex marine blue woodworking, contrasted by dark smoked oaks, and Italian pink Quartzites.

Guestrooms will have natural woods, organic materials, teak, bamboo, and rattan light fixtures. Additional renovations and amenities include over 25,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space and will include an outdoor pre-function area and a new enclosed poolside space with bayfront views. A new spa and wellness center will accompany the revamped property.

The Mondrian brand by sbe launched in 1996 in Los Angeles and has five locations in Los Angeles, New York, South Beach, Doha, and Seoul, with new hotels slated for Bordeaux and Cannes next year. The Mondrian brand expects to grow its lifestyle hotel portfolio in partnership with Accor to approximately 15 properties by 2022.





