This Week’s Comings and Goings

Pat Mitchell has been promoted to president of Marin Management, Inc. Before her promotion, Mitchell most recently served as executive vice president for the company. Mitchell’s promotion follows the retirement of Marin Management founder John Manderfield on August 31.

Alex Tisch has been named president of Loews Hotels & Co, a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. As president, Tisch is responsible for strategies, resource allocation, and operations. Tisch is continuing to lead commercial, acquisitions, and development for the Loews Hotels at Universal Orland Resort teams.

RLH Corporation has announced that Christopher Trick is its senior vice president, chief marketing officer. In this position, Trick is growing franchise initiatives and creating value for RLH Corporation’s brands. Trick was previously the head of marketing for Southern Carlson, a Kyocera Company.

David Clarkson has been promoted chief financial officer of Extended Stay America (ESA). Prior to his promotion, Clark was vice president of financial planning and analysis since 2015 and treasurer since 2013. Clarkson is succeeding Brian Nicholson, who resigned from the position but is consulting for ESA through the transition.

Radisson Hotel Group has named Bill Hall and Jason Yarbrough senior vice presidents of development for the Americas. Both are responsible for leading franchise sales teams and development directors—Hall is responsible for the western United States and Yarbrough is responsible for the eastern United States.

Vision Hospitality Group, Inc., is welcoming Lynn Mucciano vice president of sales and marketing. In this position, Mucciano is leading developmental sales and marketing initiatives. In addition, Vision has named Jan McCormick regional vice president of operations. McCormick will oversee the group’s greater Nashville properties.

Terranea Resort has appointed Becky Walnoha vice president of people services and Brian Javellana vice president of finance. Most recently, Walnoha was senior vice president of human resources for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ managed properties and Javellana was vice president of finance for Proper Hospitality.

Colin Burke is general manager of Knife & Spoon, a signature restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, opening in October 2020. Burke was general manager of Jojo, a restaurant in New York’s Upper East Side in Manhattan before joining the Ritz-Carlton brand, where he led operations and management.

Adrian Diday has been named executive chef for Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island, Mich. Diday is leading culinary operations for its food and beverage outlets including its newest addition Chianti, which opened September 12. In this position, Diday is leading the resort’s farm-to-ferry culinary program.

PRG Hospitality Group has named Jason Niederkorn group executive chef. In this new position, Niederkorn is expanding his current role of executive chef of The Pink Cabana restaurant at the Sands Hotel & Spa. His additional responsibilities now include overseeing culinary development for PRG’s portfolio.

The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte has named Morgan Larsson executive pastry chef. Larsson is providing pastries for the property’s Gallery signature restaurant, private dining, in-room dining, and banquets. Larsson was previously global culinary director of CSM Bakery Solutions in Atlanta.

James Lee has been named principal for Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) in Los Angeles. As principal, Lee is directing the design processes for HBA’s projects. During his career, Lee worked for various hotel companies and brands including The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Hilton, and Marriott, among others.

Shannon McCallum is vice president of hospitality for Volan Technology, an artificial intelligence and contact tracing software company. McCallum is leading talent acquisition, sales, and client experience for the firm’s hospitality division. Before Volan, McCallum was vice president of operations for ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa.

Hermann Elger has been named president of travel, hospitality, and entertainment for Sharecare, a digital health company. Elger is working with Sharecare’s partnership with Forbes Travel Guide to creating a rating system for health and operational safety challenges during the pandemic.

