HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. weekly hotel occupancy fell to its lowest level since early May, according to STR’s data for the week of December 20-26, 2020.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Dec. 20-26, 2020 vs. Dec. 22-28, 2019 Occupancy: 32.5% (-33.0%)

ADR: $92.08 (-28.8%)

RevPAR: $29.94 (-52.3%)

Compared to the week of December 22-28, 2019, occupancy for the week of Christmas 2020 dropped 33 percent year over year to a level of 32.5 percent. Average daily rate (ADR) fell 28.8 percent year over year to $92.08 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 52.3 percent to $29.94 for the week.

The previous week, the industry surpassed one billion unsold room nights for the first time on record.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed identical occupancy (32.5 percent) for the week of December 20-26, 2020, but higher ADR ($94.36) than all other markets. Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami/Hialeah, Florida, saw the highest occupancy level at 47.5 percent. Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (22.3 percent), and Boston, Massachusetts (23.5 percent).

