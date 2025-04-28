Industry NewsStaypineapple Hotels to Manage University Inn Under Management And Licensing Agreement
Industry NewsManagement

Staypineapple Hotels to Manage University Inn Under Management And Licensing Agreement

By LODGING Staff
University Inn
Photo Credit: Staypineapple Hotels Inc.

BELLEVUE, Washington—Staypineapple Hotels Inc. announced that University Inn has been acquired by OneRE Apartment Fund LLC, a company affiliated with Onelin Capital Corporation.

The boutique hotel is situated in the city’s University District, and it provides access to the University of Washington, as well as an array of dining, retail, and cultural amenities. As part of the transition, Staypineapple Hotels Inc. will manage the property under a licensing and management agreement.

Built in 1962, University Inn became part of the Pineapple Hospitality portfolio in 2008 and was owned and operated as a Staypineapple property until the recent transition. With its mid-century design, 102 guest rooms, an outdoor seasonal pool, and a dedicated parking lot, University Inn remains a boutique option for travelers seeking comfort and accessibility.

Dina Belon, president of Staypineapple Hotels Inc., expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition and management agreement. “We’re proud to continue managing University Inn under this agreement with OneRE Apartment Fund. This partnership reflects the value of the Staypineapple brand in attracting guests. More now than ever, guests are looking for personalized and unique experiences when they travel. We look forward to working with OneRE to maintain the hotel’s legacy as we grow the brand.”

Wei Zhang, manager of OneRE Apartment Fund LLC, shared: “We’re excited to acquire University Inn and to partner with Staypineapple for the next chapter of the hotel’s story. With its strong local presence and loyal following, the property is well-positioned for continued success. We look forward to working together to enhance the guest experience and create long-term value.”

Previous article
Accor Reports Q1 2025 Results
Next article
Peachtree Group Secures Approval for Four Regional Centers, Expanding EB-5 Investment Capabilities
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Peachtree Group
Development

Peachtree Group Secures Approval for Four Regional Centers, Expanding EB-5 Investment Capabilities

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group has successfully secured U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approval for four regional centers: Peachtree South Regional Center, Peachtree Northeast Regional Center,...
Finance

Accor Reports Q1 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
Accor reported Q1 2025 results. Highlights include: Revenue up 9.2 percent to €1,349 million RevPAR up 5 percent versus Q1 2024 Pipeline up 4.9 percent over the...
Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore
Finance & Development

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore Announces Opening of Oceanfront Hotel

LODGING Staff -
KAHULUI, Hawaii—Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore, operated by Springboard Hospitality, announced the opening of its newly built 136-room oceanfront hotel. Located on the...
Choice Hotels International
Technology

Choice Hotels International Introduces Mews Cloud Technology as Property Management System Option

LODGING Staff -
AMSTERDAM—Choice Hotels International is introducing Mews as a property management system (PMS) option for international franchisees. The platform is designed to connect with Choice Hotels' proprietary...
Urban Catalyst
Finance & Development

Urban Catalyst and Island Hospitality Celebrate Opening of Marriott TownePlace Suites in San Jose

LODGING Staff -
SAN JOSE, California—Urban Catalyst announced the official opening of the Marriott TownePlace Suites. The project was developed in collaboration with Island Hospitality Management. Located in...
Development

Lodging Econometrics: U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Grows in Q1 2025

LODGING Staff -
As seen in Lodging Econometrics’ (LE) Q1 2025 U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report, at the close of the quarter, the pipeline consisted of 6,376...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Peachtree Group
Development

Peachtree Group Secures Approval for Four Regional Centers, Expanding EB-5 Investment...

LODGING Staff -
Finance

Accor Reports Q1 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -