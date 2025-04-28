BELLEVUE, Washington—Staypineapple Hotels Inc. announced that University Inn has been acquired by OneRE Apartment Fund LLC, a company affiliated with Onelin Capital Corporation.

The boutique hotel is situated in the city’s University District, and it provides access to the University of Washington, as well as an array of dining, retail, and cultural amenities. As part of the transition, Staypineapple Hotels Inc. will manage the property under a licensing and management agreement.



Built in 1962, University Inn became part of the Pineapple Hospitality portfolio in 2008 and was owned and operated as a Staypineapple property until the recent transition. With its mid-century design, 102 guest rooms, an outdoor seasonal pool, and a dedicated parking lot, University Inn remains a boutique option for travelers seeking comfort and accessibility.

Dina Belon, president of Staypineapple Hotels Inc., expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition and management agreement. “We’re proud to continue managing University Inn under this agreement with OneRE Apartment Fund. This partnership reflects the value of the Staypineapple brand in attracting guests. More now than ever, guests are looking for personalized and unique experiences when they travel. We look forward to working with OneRE to maintain the hotel’s legacy as we grow the brand.”

Wei Zhang, manager of OneRE Apartment Fund LLC, shared: “We’re excited to acquire University Inn and to partner with Staypineapple for the next chapter of the hotel’s story. With its strong local presence and loyal following, the property is well-positioned for continued success. We look forward to working together to enhance the guest experience and create long-term value.”