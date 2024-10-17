Staypineapple Partners With Procure Impact

BELLEVUE, Washington—Staypineapple announced a collaboration with Procure Impact. This partnership grows Staypineapple’s commitment to uplifting communities and advancing the hospitality industry and guests’ experiences through intentional sourcing.

The Procure Impact marketplace has thousands of products made in the United States across hospitality categories, including grab-and-go snacks, food and beverage, bath and spa products, retail, furniture, art, VIP amenities, and more. Each approved vendor in the Procure Impact marketplace employs individuals with barriers to work, creating jobs and supportive services that help vulnerable populations build a future, including resettled refugees, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and people who have experienced mental health challenges, poverty, addiction, incarceration, sex trafficking and more.

Procure Impact tracks each transaction’s impact on its platform by calculating the number of shift hours of work created by each purchase, allowing hospitality companies to report on their impact goals and measure their progress.

With this commitment, Staypineapple joins the Dignity of Work Pledge, an initiative Procure Impact and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) launched earlier this year to create 100,000 hours of paid employment for overlooked populations.

“Our commitment to the people around us is at the heart of everything we do,” said Dina Belon, president of Staypineapple. “We are dedicated to empowering women and veterans and offering opportunities that uplift and honor their unique contributions. Together, we are shaping an industry that not only welcomes the world but improves it.”

Staypineapple is currently offering snack products at its hotels from a collection of businesses including Dog Tag Bakery, which equips veterans with tools to rediscover their purpose after serving the nation and re-enter their communities with confidence and support, and Women’s Bean Project, which hires women experiencing chronic unemployment to help break down the barriers they face.

Staypineapple will continue to work with Procure Impact to expand on the available products offered, further supporting businesses and their efforts to provide opportunities to underserved and underrepresented members of the community.

“By embracing responsible sourcing, Staypineapple is showing us that doing good can be just as bold and exciting as their brand,” said Jen Collins, co-founder and president of Procure Impact. “As a leader in sustainability and growing boutique hotel brand, we are excited to partner with them to expand their impact through the products they procure.”