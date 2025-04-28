ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group has successfully secured U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approval for four regional centers: Peachtree South Regional Center, Peachtree Northeast Regional Center, Peachtree Midwest Regional Center, and Peachtree West Regional Center. These approvals allow Peachtree to independently structure and sponsor EB-5 projects within the designated territories.

The approved regional centers cover the continental U.S., giving Peachtree a national footprint to expand its EB-5 program. With these approvals, the firm plans to scale its EB-5 efforts, increase deal volume, and integrate EB-5 capital into its broader investment strategy.

Peachtree launched its EB-5 program in 2023 with the appointment of Adam Greene as executive vice president. Since then, the program has received three I-956F approvals for hotel developments, including Home2 Suites by Hilton in Boone, North Carolina; TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Palmdale, California; and SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Bryce Canyon City, Utah.

The Regional Center approvals, granted by USCIS, represent a critical milestone in facilitating EB-5 investment opportunities. Previously, Peachtree relied on third-party regional centers, which added complexity and extended processing times. Now, with its own approved regional centers, the firm can directly manage and file EB-5 investments.

“These approvals mark a major milestone for Peachtree, solidifying our ability to independently execute EB-5 transactions and accelerate our investment initiatives,” Greene said. “With this expanded capacity, we can efficiently sponsor and structure projects, further driving economic development and job creation across the country.”

“Implementing an EB-5 program is an excellent way to access low-cost capital, diversify our funding sources and invest in job-creating projects across the country,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s CEO and managing principal.

The EB-5 visa program allows foreign investors to obtain a green card in exchange for making a significant investment in a new commercial enterprise that creates jobs in the U.S. Under the program, foreign nationals who invest a minimum of $800,000 in a U.S.-based project that creates or preserves at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers are eligible to apply for permanent residency in the U.S.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our EB-5 footprint by increasing the number of qualifying projects and deepening our engagement with EB-5 investors. With a proven investment track record, national reach and execution expertise, Peachtree is well-positioned to leverage these approvals and solidify its leadership in the EB-5 investment sector,” Greene added.