Sonesta Introduces Luxury & Lifestyle Lodging Development Team

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the establishment of a Luxury & Lifestyle Lodging Development Team. The team will lead Sonesta’s growth of its upper upscale brands, which include The James and The Royal Sonesta franchises in the Americas. The announcement underscores Sonesta’s commitment to and growing leadership position within the lifestyle and luxury sectors.

“We are empowering this team, dedicated to the upper end of the market, to continue expanding Sonesta’s footprint of our upper upscale brands,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta chief development officer. “We anticipate accelerated portfolio growth with The James and The Royal Sonesta brands.”

The Luxury & Lifestyle Lodging Development Team is led by Senior Vice President Phil Hugh, who joins Sonesta with 20 years of experience leading and motivating lodging development teams. Regional vice presidents on the team include new hire William (Bill) Hall, Tom Williams, and Mike Higgins.

“The luxury and lifestyle markets are a compelling opportunity for Sonesta,” said Phil Hugh, Sonesta senior vice president and head of the Luxury & Lifestyle Lodging Development Team. “Sonesta has continued to expand its development capabilities and we, as a team, are committed to working with owners, management companies, and the development community to grow this segment.”

Advertisement

In September 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the United States with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchise support. Sonesta Franchising now has 17 brands with a range of hotel service levels to meet travelers’ needs. Sonesta Franchising provides franchisees with options across the upper upscale, upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments.