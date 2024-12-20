NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the opening of Sonesta ES Suites Goodyear, a 78-room extended-stay hotel, conveniently located just off I-10 at 2020 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear, Arizona. The hotel is just minutes from top attractions like Goodyear Ballpark, Estrella Mountain Regional Park, and Wildlife World Zoo.

“We continue to expand our upscale extended-stay brand with the opening of Sonesta ES Suites Goodyear,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president of franchise & development. “The addition of this hotel highlights Sonesta’s focus on meeting consumer demand for extended-stay options nationwide.”

Sonesta ES Suites offers an ideal blend of comfort and convenience in the spacious, apartment style suites. The warmth and personality of apartment-style living is combined with the convenience of hotel services, including complimentary daily breakfast. Spacious studios and suites with full kitchens are ideal for family visits or extended work assignments.

Sonesta ES Suites Goodyear guests can earn or redeem points as members of the award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program.