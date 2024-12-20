COSTA RICA—Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique announces the appointment of Nicolas Piatti as Executive Chef of the highly anticipated resort, set to open spring 2025. Chef Piatti will mirror the property’s vision of redefining ultra-luxury through immersive guest experiences. Drawing inspiration from Costa Rica’s rich heritage, he will lead the culinary team in crafting exceptional dining experiences that celebrate cultural authenticity and locally sourced ingredients. Among the resort’s six food and beverage venues, guests can look forward to a signature restaurant showcasing the flavors of the Pacific with an innovative monochromatic gastronomy concept.

Under the leadership of Chef Piatti, the gastronomic techniques at Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique will embody a seamless blend of tradition and innovation derived from expertise in fine cuisine cultivated in Italy, Spain, and Argentina. Through his mindful philosophy, 25% of all ingredients will be sourced locally from Guanacaste farms, coastal waters, and nearby plantations, showcasing Waldorf Astoria’s vision of a sustainable future that merges with luxurious dining.

Guests can look forward to a vibrant culinary journey that celebrates Costa Rica’s rich heritage and culture. Exclusive experiences such as beef-cutting classes, chocolate sculpting, and tours to local farms will provide an intimate connection to the region’s traditions. With contemporary dishes placing a spotlight on traditional Chorotega ingredients including yucca, corn and sugarcane, Chef Piatti has reimagined how to honor these deep-rooted culinary flavors across each concept. Additionally, guests can expect to see local collaborations among the likes of Finca La Josefina, Familia Corso, and Vainilla Mystic Farms.

“Returning to Costa Rica to lead the culinary program is a true honor,” said Chef Nicolas Piatti. “Costa Rica’s natural bounty and biodiversity present an unprecedented opportunity to create memorable dining experiences that celebrate the richness of this land and culture. I’m thrilled to be part of this extraordinary team and excited to share my passion for locally sourced cuisine and local ingredients with our guests. As we look to the future, I envision the

property to take sustainable practices even further, by developing on site farms and keeping our carbon footprint and food waste minimal.”

Piatti’s culinary journey spans more than two decades of global and diverse experiences across Europe, Asia and the Americas, as well as esteemed positions at luxury hotels and resorts, including the former Hilton Papagayo Costa Rica Resort & Spa. He is also an award-winning chef recognized as the “Food Waste Champion for Americas” in acknowledgment of his commitment to sustainability and waste reduction. Chef Piatti is also the author of La Tierra De Los Platos (“The Land of Piatti”), a cookbook that weaves together his heritage and passion for locally sourced ingredients, rooted in the culinary traditions of his family.

“Chef Piatti is bringing to life the innovative vision we share at the resort,” said Ruben Gabiño, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique. “His remarkable culinary expertise and dedication to sustainable practices align perfectly with our vision for the resort. Chef Piatti will undoubtedly elevate the guest experience and bring his own dynamic style to Costa Rica’s already vibrant culinary landscape.”