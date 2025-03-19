Sonesta Introduces New Simply Suites Prototype

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced its new Sonesta Simply Suites prototype, a streamlined, market-responsive design catering to modern extended-stay travelers. The new construction prototype balances guest comfort with operational efficiency, offering two scalable configurations: a four-story, 122-key layout and a three-story, 89-key layout.

“Sonesta Simply Suites continues to evolve to meet the needs of extended-stay guests, and our new prototype is a reflection of that commitment,” said Bridget Rooks, vice president, architecture, design & construction at Sonesta. “With a thoughtful design that maximizes space, enhances functionality and prioritizes guest comfort, this prototype is a game-changer for developers and travelers alike.”

The intuitively designed suites feature in-suite kitchens, ergonomic workspaces, and ample storage. Public areas include a 24/7 grab-and-go market, fitness center, guest laundry, and inviting outdoor spaces. The back-of-house layout enhances operational efficiency, supporting streamlined staffing and reducing costs. The uncomplicated apartment-style suites make it easy for travelers to settle in and feature functional kitchens and dedicated workspaces for those getting down to business.

“Sonesta Simply Suites’ new prototype is built for long-term success, offering a cost-effective and scalable solution for developers while delivering an exceptional experience for guests,” added Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “This launch reinforces our commitment to grow our extended-stay segment with a product that offers a cost-effective, adaptable solution for developers and ensures a best-in-class stay for guests.”