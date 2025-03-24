Vision Hospitality Group Shares Growth Plan for 2025

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group announced that the company expects to grow in 2025, with plans to open five new hotels, break ground on four hotels, and complete renovations on four others. Additionally, the company announced that it has begun seeking strategic partnerships with other hotel ownership groups.

“2024 was particularly active for Vision, with strong strategic growth across our ownership and development divisions,” said Mitch I. Patel, founder and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group. “Highlights for the year included opening three newly constructed hotels totaling 435 rooms, as well as completing approximately $15.3 million in renovations across four of our Marriott-branded hotels. We also reimagined and re-introduced the Inn at Celebration to the Autograph Collection Hotel Portfolio. Internally, we continued to improve our technology platform and operational efficiencies, but most importantly, we doubled down on investing and creating growth opportunities for our people. Our goal is not to only attract great talent, but to continue providing an upward trajectory for our current associates.”

Openings from 2024 include:

189-room Moxy Boulder in Boulder, Colorado

101-suite Home2 Suites by Hilton Chattanooga East Ridge in East Ridge, Tennessee

145-suite Element Atlanta Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, Georgia

115-room The Inn at Celebration, Autograph Collection in Celebration, Florida

“Our momentum has continued as we approach the close of the first quarter of 2025,” Patel said. “We are on track to announce the groundbreaking on a dual-branded Hilton family product in the coming weeks, as well as another dual-branded Hilton family hotel, a stand-alone Marriott-branded hotel, and a stand-alone Hilton-branded hotel in the second half of the year. Additionally, we plan to announce five grand openings totaling 713 rooms across Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina throughout the summer and fall and look to complete nearly $8 million in renovations across four of our Hampton Inns and one of our Fairfield Inn & Suites. We look forward to enjoying a very active year. By the end of Q1, we will have renovated 21 percent of our portfolio over the past 18 months, and by year’s end, 37 percent of our portfolio will be either newly opened or recently renovated.”

“For the first time in our history, we are making a concerted effort to grow our strategic partnerships,” Patel added. “We are very selective in our process, only partnering with well-respected groups that share our goals, culture, and values. Having a successful history operating our own portfolio has allowed us to become one of the largest internal operators in the industry, and we look to share our best practices, economies of scale, and proprietary management and marketing systems with like-minded owners and partners.”