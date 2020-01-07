MIAMI — Skyscanner has released its 2020 Travel Trends Report, pulling data from more than 100 million monthly users. The data revealed that 2020 will be the year of slowing down, savoring new foods, and traveling sustainably.

In 2019, slow travel was the most popular trip type (27.4 percent), with travelers choosing to forego jam-packed itineraries for a more relaxed vacation. Micro escapes were the next most popular form of travel, with 24.6 percent of individuals preferring short trips to week-long getaways. Skyscanner also found that 21 percent of travelers were part of a new and fast-growing category of individuals seeking a joy of missing out, or “JOMO” vacation, which is focused on exploring destinations with fewer tourists.

When the same respondents were asked about the types of trips they were likely to take in 2020, slow travel remained on top (25.4 percent), followed by JOMO vacations (23.5 percent) and micro escapes (15.7 percent).

Travelers also indicated a preference for more sustainable travel, with 9.7 percent of individuals interested in eco-friendly trips.

Below are six popular travel trends identified by Skyscanner in 2020.

JOMO Trips

These travelers are less worried about snapping the perfect picture and more focused on enjoying the moment. Instead of popular locations and Instagram-worthy moments, these travelers are focused on finding remote locales away from the hustle and bustle.

Local Gastronomy

The quickest way to get to know a place and bond with locals is through food. Before traveling to a destination, this traveler does research ahead of time, and once at the destination, they connect with locals for authentic—and delicious— experiences.

Micro Escapes

These are short, quick, achievable breaks for those who say they’re too busy. This trend is about peppering short trips throughout the year to take a breather without having to sacrifice family time or work commitments.

Slow Travel

While many travelers feel the need to do as much as they can to explore a destination in 2020, some are starting to prioritize quality over quantity. Slow travel emphasizes the need to connect with a destination and travel companions for a more leisurely way of living.

Sustainable Tourism

With growth from 5.8 percent in 2019 to 9.7 percent in 2020, this type of experience is the future of travel. This traveler is someone who lets their choices make a positive environmental impact. They support local establishments, uphold their own green practices, and are spearheading a new wave of modern travel.

Transformative Journeys

Travel truly has the power to change individuals in so many ways, and no one understands this more than travelers who opt for transformative journeys. This type of traveler cares about getting to know a place and sees travel as a chance to understand themselves better. Transformative journeys include personal wellness trips and volunteering opportunities that provide meaningful experiences, among others.

The data in this travel trends report is based on U.S. searches and bookings on Skyscanner’s website and mobile app.

