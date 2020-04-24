Six Ways Hoteliers Can Reenergize Their Breakfast Area

A great breakfast experience can help guests start their day on the right foot, and leave departing guests with a positive last impression of their hotel stay. Breakfast is one of the most sought-after hotel amenities by guests. In response, hotels have adapted and expanded breakfast offerings, keeping in line with customer preferences to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market. For hotels that are considering property renovations during this unexpected lull, a relatively cost-effective option can consist of updating their breakfast area. By taking time to renovate, hoteliers will be prepared to welcome back guests with a fresh new breakfast area.

Here are six areas for hoteliers to consider: