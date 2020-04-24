West Lafayette, Ind. — The renovation of the 182-room Union Club Hotel at Purdue University remains on schedule and is expected to open to guests starting in the fall semester.

The hotel’s management company, White Lodging, recently announced the hotel’s leadership team, which includes Victoria Wicks, general manager; Brett Ociepka, assistant general manager; and Stephanie Portrey, director of sales and marketing.

“We’re all adjusting to what might be the new normal as we emerge from this health crisis,” said Wicks. “There’s no predicting the future, but our focus, in addition to ensuring the safety of everyone involved in the project, is on bringing a new era of hospitality to guests visiting the university and the surrounding area this fall.”

Advertisement

The construction team is taking health and safety precautions and the hotel’s leadership team is working remotely to ensure all preparations are made for a successful opening in August.

The Union Club Hotel renovation involves a complete overhaul of all guestrooms and public spaces, including a transformation of the lobby to create a grand entrance with a modern loft-like feel and unique art installation behind the front desk. In addition, a yet-to-be-announced full-service restaurant, a cocktail bar, and a coffee and pastry counter will be added to the property.

The hotel will also act as a training ground for Purdue’s hospitality and culinary students.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE