Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s global powerhouse brand with 3,000 properties worldwide, is reinforcing its brand strength and dedication to innovation with the announcement of a new cutting-edge North American prototype and the unveiling of a refreshed global brand identity. These endeavors signify Hampton’s steadfast commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the category which it pioneered. Hampton, the industry’s dominant upper-midscale hotel brand, is consistently recognized for its category-leading financial performance, best-in-class stay experience, and strong guest loyalty. As an unparalleled guest favorite and the No. 1 hotel brand to franchise for 15 consecutive years, Hampton sets the standard for its category and continues to raise the bar, earning more five-star social media reviews than any other hospitality brand. The next stage in Hampton’s brand evolution will position this premium and beloved brand for an even brighter future in the next era of travel.

“Hampton is more than a hotel brand; it’s the heartbeat of our business,” said Chris Silcock, president, Global Brands and Commercial Services, Hilton. “From its humble beginnings to becoming a global force, Hampton has consistently maintained its position as a true industry leader, rooted in a strong commitment to service and quality. As we navigate the ever-changing hospitality landscape, Hampton has once again evolved to adapt to the changing development landscape and evolving guests’ needs. Hilton’s continued investment in Hampton further cements its enduring success as a market leader and premium performing brand for both owners and guests.”

“With a legacy of leadership and performance spanning four decades, Hampton by Hilton continues to stand as a beacon of humanity, connecting people from around the globe and delivering a reliable and friendly stay in each one of our hotels,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, senior vice president and brand leader, Hampton by Hilton. “As we unveil our new North American prototype and refreshed visual identity, we embark on an exciting new chapter for Hampton. This is a celebration of our core values and signifies a renewed commitment to our owners, guests, and team members. While Hampton continues to evolve and innovate, our unwavering commitment to the 100% Hampton Guarantee of delivering an exceptional stay and genuine hospitality creates an experience guests are willing to pay a premium for.”

Unveiling New, Cutting-Edge North American Prototypes and Renovation Packages

The North American prototype, slated for its first hotel opening in early 2025, is poised to set new benchmarks in hospitality design and efficiency, embodying Hampton’s commitment to continuous evolution, growth, and service excellence. As part of a broader initiative to ensure Hampton remains a hospitality industry leader for decades to come, the prototype refresh is designed for greater adaptability to various market conditions and site restrictions while creating an enhanced guest experience.

The prototype updates, informed by guest and owner insights as well as design trends, feature thoughtful, modern design with timeless elements that not only provide improved guest functionality and comfort but also optimize cost to build, operate, and renovate for owners. The cost-efficient and design-forward North American prototypes are available for both Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites. Key updates will:

Optimize Revenue-Generation Opportunities for Hampton Inn & Suites prototype by increasing total key count within the same footprint and optimizing the Suite room layout for better site efficiency.

by increasing total key count within the same footprint and optimizing the Suite room layout for better site efficiency. Drive Cost-Savings by up to 6% on new FF&E packages compared to previous packages for both new builds and renovations.

by up to 6% on new FF&E packages compared to previous packages for both new builds and renovations. Elevate the Iconic Exterior toinclude a simplified entrance canopy, subtle adjustments to the color scheme and an added exterior patio for social gatherings.

toinclude a simplified entrance canopy, subtle adjustments to the color scheme and an added exterior patio for social gatherings. Enhance the Guest Welcome by repositioning the front desk, adding a localized feature wall and flexible multi-use space, and relocating the retail shop to a more prominent location within the lobby area, which will drive increased revenue.

by repositioning the front desk, adding a localized feature wall and flexible multi-use space, and relocating the retail shop to a more prominent location within the lobby area, which will drive increased revenue. Balance Function and Comfort inguest roomswith the addition of a multi-functional task table, improved bathroom design, enlarged windows to increase natural light, and optimized in-room guest storage solutions.

inguest roomswith the addition of a multi-functional task table, improved bathroom design, enlarged windows to increase natural light, and optimized in-room guest storage solutions. Introduce Two Modern, Uplifting Décor Packages inspired by the beauty of America’s landscapes and the vibrancy of its cities.

Hampton also remains dedicated to ensuring every guest experience exceeds expectations, rooted in its long-standing commitment to providing reliable and friendly service. With the backing of the 100% Hampton Guarantee, guests can trust that Hampton will always make it right, every time. This steadfast commitment to service, branded “Hamptonality,” is a key differentiator, driving guest loyalty and superior performance. Renowned for setting the standard in service excellence, Hampton’s consistent delivery of exceptional experiences has earned it a reputation as a beloved brand that guests return to again and again.

Introducing Hampton’s Refreshed Visual Identity

Hampton partnered with global branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) to create a distinctive brand identity that solidifies its position as an innovative leader and establishes Hampton as the most guest-centric brand in the hospitality industry. The design draws inspiration from Hampton’s pioneering spirit and hospitality heritage, while also being tailored for future global expansion. The refreshed identity conveys the brand’s human touch, welcoming guests into a world of comfortable and enjoyable travel through its visual language by featuring approachable illustrations that celebrate traveler diversity, refined script, a carefully selected color palette and custom typography.

The brand also identified a set of signature experiences to drive brand distinctiveness and delight guests. By understanding guests’ needs at crucial moments during their stay and recognizing Hampton’s unique strengths, two experiences were identified: Hampton’s exceptional sleep experience and the iconic Hampton Waffle. The Hampton Sleep Happy experience includes everything you need for a perfect night’s rest, and the Hampton Waffle – something that’s already famous – will now be elevated to show up in fresh and unexpected ways, including seasonal waffle flavors and integration into Hampton’s new team member wardrobe program.

To ensure that the refreshed brand identity resonated as modern and globally relevant while upholding its existing reputation, the brand conducted research with thousands of consumers across three continents. The updated visual identity honors the brand’s legacy of being a trusted, reliable, and friendly brand, retaining equity in the areas that Hampton is known for today while modernizing to meet the travel needs of global consumers.

To ensure a cohesive and immersive brand experience for guests, the refreshed Hampton by Hilton visual identity will roll out across all brand activities, marketing, and communications, and be integrated globally at the property level, throughout 2024.