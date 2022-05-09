Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Rises 0.7 Percent

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index rose 0.7 percent in April to a level of 5,925. Year to date through the first four months of 2022, the stock index increased 3.1 percent.

“Hotel stocks increased modestly in April but were significant relative outperformers as the broader travel recovery accelerated, particularly domestically,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “Underlying hotel fundamentals continued their rebound in April, especially in some of the harder-hit urban markets, and better-than-expected intra-quarter updates from companies boosted investor sentiment and stock prices during the month. While broader macroeconomic risks remain elevated (for example, higher interest rates, higher gas prices, Russia/Ukraine conflict, and growing recession concerns), the broader travel momentum is strong and pent-up demand continues to surprise to the upside.”

“April continued the trends of rising demand and inflation-influenced pricing,” said Amanda Hite, STR’s president. “Corporate transient and group demand are climbing at a healthy rate, pointing to the continued return of business travel. Our March P&L data also showed the strongest GOPPAR level since November 2019, meaning that the strong rebound in top-line performance is translating to an improving bottom line. When looking at the pipeline, the number of rooms in construction remains on a downward trajectory, giving the majority of operators another tailwind that should last through this year and 2023.”

In April, the Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index surpassed both the S&P 500 (down 8.8 percent) and the MSCI US REIT Index (down 4.6 percent).

The Hotel Brand sub-index rose 0.5 percent from March to 10,561, while the Hotel REIT sub-index jumped 1.5 percent to 1,353.