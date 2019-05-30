Seven New Hotel Management Agreements

7 Hakkasan Group Transitions Las Vegas Venue Management

Hakkasan Group and MGM Resorts International recently announced that several management agreements between them will end this month and continue to operate under MGM Resorts, including Stack at The Mirage; Fix, Yellowtail, and Lily Lounge at Bellagio; and Alibi Ultra Lounge and Herringbone at ARIA. Hakkasan Group will continue to manage JEWEL Nightclub and Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA; 1OAK Nightclub at The Mirage; Wet Republic Ultra Pool, Level Up at MGM Grand; and the Hakkasan Group-owned Hakkasan Nightclub and Restaurant. The transaction will allow Hakkasan Group to develop further dining and lounge concepts unrestricted by exclusivity within Las Vegas.

