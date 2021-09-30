This Week’s Comings & Goings

Waterford Hotel Group announced the hire of Brian Ehrlich as vice president, development. In this role, Ehrlich will seek new business for Waterford Hotel Group, including management and investment opportunities. Previously, Waterford held positions with Ensemble Investments, Kimpton Hotels, and Viceroy Hotels and Resorts, among others.

BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company, hired Shantesh Patil home office controller. Patil brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to Benchmark, previously serving in positions within the Asia, Europe, and North American markets. He was most recently corporate controller for Avalon Hotel Group (F/K/A Ascension Hotels), located in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Niveesha Hill is now the dual property general manager for the Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego-Del Mar and the Hilton Garden Inn San Diego Del-Mar. In this role, Hill is leading hotel operations, guest experience, sales and marketing, food and beverage, and more. Hill was most recently general manager for Carlsbad by the Sea Hotel.

Sheraton Grand Chicago hired Jordan Bakovic director of sales and marketing. A former professional basketball player and marketing and sales expert, Bakovic brings her competitive sports background and 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry to Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Mauna Kea Resort—comprised of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, and the Mauna Kea Residences, has made new hires to the overarching resort: Keith Mallini is assistant resort director of food and beverage; Michael Moorhouse is executive pastry chef; Demitrius Fexy is Manta general manager, dinner; and Shaun Sweeney is Cooper Bar general manager. In addition, Ka’upena Miranda is beach experience manager, Brent Imonen is beach and wellness manager; Brandee Konauni-McDaniel is actives assistant manager, Greg Silva is guest services manager, and Scott “Kimo” Meikle is director of gold maintenance.

Premier has expanded its procurement team by adding Richard Palagano, director of strategic procurement, and Cathy Jennings, director of procurement. Palagano and Jennings will build on the firm’s 25-plus year experience in the hospitality industry, along with helping the firm grow into the student housing and multifamily markets.

AHC Hospitality has promoted Caitlin McClelland to spa director of AHC Hospitality; Ryan Schmied to director of food and beverage experience for AHC Hospitality; Ethan Hansen to hotel manager for Morton Hotel; Lindsay Hovingh to director of rooms for Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton; Melissa Stanley to general manager for AC Hotel Grand Rapids; and Jeffrey Burns to assistant general manager for the Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown. Stephanie Cutler has also been hired as general manager of the Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown.