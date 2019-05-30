This Week’s Comings and Goings

Crestline Hotels & Resorts has named Edward Hoganson executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief investment officer. Hoganson is returning to Crestline, where he worked until 2014. He most recently served as chief financial officer and treasurer for Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Ruben Rodriguez is now vice president of sales for The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., and he will be managing annual sales plans, revenue streams, and new business. Rodriguez was previously area director of sales and marketing for Melia Hotels International and director of sales for multiple Destination Hotels/Two Roads Hospitality Group properties.

Advertisement

Hotel Equities has promoted Drew Salapka to senior vice president of operations, a role in which he will lead portfolio and managed hotel growth. Cesar Wurm has also been promoted to senior vice president of sales and revenue generation, and his responsibilities include overseeing strategic sales and revenue efforts.

Bernd Liebergesell is retiring from the Westin St. Francis, effective May 31, 2019, where he is executive chef/food and beverage director. During his 27-year career with the Westin St. Francis, Liebergesell has created dishes and served food to former presidents, celebrities, and athletes.

Dream Hotel Group is promoting Jeff Lee to vice president of food and beverage from director of food and beverage. His new responsibilities include overseeing daily operations for all Dream Hotel Group dining and nightlife venues, menu development, concept creation, and kitchen designs.

The Charmant Hotel in La Crosse, Wis., is promoting Michel Gabbud to lead operations as general manager. His promotion follows two years serving as director of food and beverage. Before the Charmant Hotel, Gabbud was restaurant director for Sixteen at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago.

Christine Smith is directing day-to-day operations of The Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington, Mass., as general manager. Smith was previously corporate director of luxury sales and strategic partnerships for Ocean House Management Collection, which includes The Inn at Hastings Park.

The Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach, Fla., has named Jacqueline Lejart general manager, and she will focus on customer service and experience. In addition, Christelle Fourcade is director of sales and marketing, where she will create new revenue strategies and lead sales and marketing team members.

Lindsey Sullivan is director of sales and marketing for the Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville, Tenn., where she will manage brand communication, customer experience, and sales efforts. Before Kimpton, Sullivan was assistant director of sales for Hutton Hotel, also located in Nashville.

Dual-branded property Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta and Sonesta ES Suites Gwinnett Place has promoted Dorinda Garcia to director of sales. In her new role, she will be leading extended-stay sales for the Sonesta ES Suites Gwinnett Place. Garcia was previously senior business travel manager.

Foster Durkee is senior vice president of Songy Highroads, a commercial real estate firm in Atlanta, Ga. Durkee will lead acquisitions for the hotel and multifamily sectors of the firm. He will also assist in developing new partnerships, identifying potential portfolio growth, and capital sourcing.

Live! by Loews – Arlington, Tex., has announced its executive leadership team as the hotel plans on opening in late August, 2019: Scott Nasser is managing director; Marcela Ceccacci is director of sales and marketing; Chris Jones is director of finance; Kenneth Miranda is director of revenue; Mouhssine Benhamacht is executive chef; Bruno Rolleux is director of operations; Jill Price is director of catering and conference services; Leon Harrigan is director of engineering; and Michelle Vinson is director of human resources.

Ocean Place Resort and Spa in Long Branch, N.J., has named a new managerial team: Frank Kren is general manager; Richard Brower is executive chef; Kevin Thayer is director of finance; Amber LaFrance is director of sales and marketing; Dan Caparro is director of operations; Todd Davis is director of food and beverage; Kyle Crawford is director of housekeeping; T. Michael Hays is front office manager; Giuseppe Zoida is director of engineering; and John Valadez is complex director of resort revenue management.