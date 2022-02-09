Benchmark Pyramid Adds Nine Hotels to Portfolio

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas — On the heels of its 2021 merger, global hospitality organization Benchmark Pyramid announced the addition of nine hotels and resorts to its portfolio in the last two months of 2021, raising its total to more than 240 properties in the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.

“Benchmark Pyramid has experienced exceptional growth in the past few months, which speaks to the combined strength and innovation enabled by our merger last fall,” said Warren Fields, CEO, Benchmark Pyramid. “We expect that momentum to continue well into 2022 as we build the most owner-focused, experiential management company, backed by a people-first, and empowered employee culture.”

Benchmark Pyramid’s recent additions over the last three months span the United States and the United Kingdom, totaling over 2,800 keys. Among the most notable is assuming management of the storied La Quinta Resort and Club in California’s Palm Springs market, an iconic addition to the company’s expanding resort collection. Other significant additions include two Florida hotels—Pullman Miami Airport and Marriott Fort Lauderdale North; two hotels near the Oklahoma State University campus—Home2 Suites Stillwater and Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel & Suites; the new Residence Inn Berkeley, just minutes from University of California, Berkeley; and Marriott Cleveland Downtown at Key Tower. In the United Kingdom, two city center hotels have joined the Benchmark Pyramid portfolio: Macdonald Holyrood Hotel in Edinburgh and Macdonald Manchester Hotel.

Advertisement

Benchmark Pyramid was formed by the 2021 merger of two hotel and resort management companies and maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London.