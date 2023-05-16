Sage Hospitality Group Adds YOTEL San Francisco to Portfolio

DENVER—Sage Hospitality Group announced the recent addition of YOTEL San Francisco to its portfolio of more than 110 hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The property becomes the 19th in the Sage Independent Hotel Collection and brings the total number of hotels Sage operates in San Francisco to four.

“We’re thrilled to continue the growth of both our portfolio of independent lifestyle hotels and our presence in San Francisco, which is a key growth market for Sage,” said Daniel del Olmo, president of hotels and restaurants for Sage Hospitality Group. “As we progress on our journey to become America’s favorite lifestyle hospitality company, YOTEL’s innovative approach to hospitality and technology aligns perfectly with our areas of expertise and focus.”

Opened in February 2019, the 203-room YOTEL San Francisco was the brand’s first adaptive re-use office conversion project and its first property on the West Coast. Constructed in 1905, the Grant Building—now home to YOTEL San Francisco—is one of three that survived both the 1906 and 1989 earthquakes in San Francisco. YOTEL incorporates tech-forward amenities such as self-check-in kiosks while also maintaining the building’s history, incorporating many original features into the hotel design, from exposed brick walls to arched windows and its original marble staircase. While staying on property, guests can use KOMYUNITI, a public area that includes co-working and informal meeting spaces.

The addition of YOTEL San Francisco to the Sage portfolio marks the start of a new working relationship between Sage and Monarch Alternative Capital. Monarch took ownership of YOTEL in late 2022 following a loan purchase in the asset, adding to the firm’s hospitality portfolio.