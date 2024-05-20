KISSIMMEE, Florida—Rentyl Resorts and Davidson Hospitality Group have partnered on a condominium project with Embassy Suites. Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk is a five-building condominium project developed by Sunset Walk Residences, LLC. Rentyl and Davidson will be responsible for the onsite management, sales, marketing, revenue, and call center management of the units.

Located in Kissimmee, Florida, the project totals 317 units with options for either studio, one, or two-bedroom condos ranging from 514 to 1,252 square feet. The first two buildings are scheduled to open in May 2024 with the remaining three to open by the end of the year.

“This project is truly unique and offers a completely different experience to its owners and guests alike,” said Nicholas Falcone, CEO and founder of Rentyl Resorts. “Our management team plans to bring white glove service to a well-known hotel branded product and exceed the expectations of everyone who visits.”

The major differentiator of this first-ever Embassy Suites project is that the units will be individually owned, with the option of entering Rentyl Resorts’ rental program. Embassy Suites plans to offer amenities typical of their normal hotel products, such as made-to-order breakfast and buffet and an evening reception for guests.

“Such an exciting opportunity to add the Embassy Suites Brand, and specifically this amazing hotel, to the collection of properties and businesses in the ‘Sunset Walk’ Community…My team and I are super excited to get the doors open and welcome guests to our very unique property,” said Vince Angelo, general manager at Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk.

The property layout provides an upscale residential feel, including a pool deck called the Oasis Club that offers food and beverage, cabana rentals, live entertainment, and event meeting space. The condominium is located near Disney World. The management team plans to provide transportation to the parks and surrounding resorts in their network, such as Margaritaville Orlando.

Locally, guests can visit more than a dozen restaurants and live entertainment at Sunset Walk, within walking distance of the resort. The team will also offer free shuttle service to and from the shopping and entertainment center.