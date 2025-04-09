Birmingham, Alabama—OTH Hotels Resorts (OTH), a Virginia-based hospitality ownership and management company, announced its latest third-party management contract for the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport.

Located near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) and downtown Birmingham, the 220-room Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport serves both business and leisure travelers. The property includes guest accommodations with connecting rooms to serve families, on-site dining at Steel City Bar & Grill, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and onsite batting cages. With 2,808 square feet of meeting space and complimentary airport shuttle service, the hotel caters to a variety of guests.

“This management agreement reflects OTH’s continued commitment to expanding our third-party management platform and delivering best-in-class operations as well as top and bottom-line results for hotel owners,” said Todd Felsen, CEO of OTH Hotels Resorts. “We are thrilled to welcome the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport to our portfolio and are committed to enhancing the hotel’s operations, guest experience, and overall market positioning while supporting the owner’s vision for long-term success.”

In partnership with the hotel’s ownership group, SIGAlabama LLC, OTH Hotels Resorts is currently evaluating strategic enhancements and future plans for a full-scale renovation. The goal is to further modernize the hotel while continuing to meet the evolving needs of guests traveling through Birmingham for business, leisure, or events.