SAN DIEGO, California—Anacove, the developer of AI-enabled, cloud-connected energy management solutions for the global hotel industry, announced that it has been selected by IHG Hotels & Resorts to serve as a Preferred Vendor of connected thermostats.

According to Anacove CEO Ian Lerner, the selection by IHG Hotels & Resorts as a Preferred Vendor is based on the results of independent IHG testing that proved Anacove Connected Thermostats outperformed all competitors in three critical areas:

The only thermostat vendor that saves energy when the guestroom is occupied

The most efficient connected thermostat that IHG has tested

The only connected thermostat that provides consistent energy consumption reduction, which no other vendor has been able to achieve

“We are honored to be named a Preferred Vendor by IHG, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with 19 hotel brands, over 6,600 hotels, and 987,000 rooms across the globe,” Lerner said today. “Their rigorous testing proved that Anacove Connected Thermostats provide a cost-effective solution to the IHG Green Engage system requirements, while helping hotel owners and operators cope with annual electricity price increases by significantly reducing energy consumption.”

To conduct its testing, IHG commissioned Allumia, who ran the smart thermostat study using revenue-grade meters to determine both baseline and Anacove Connected Thermostat performance at IHG Hotels and Resorts properties in three metropolitan areas: Atlanta, Georgia; Orange Beach, Alabama; and Fort Walton, Florida.

The study began by first measuring the baseline performance of guestrooms containing existing thermostats without networked or smart capabilities or additional sensors. Once baseline measurements were recorded, an Anacove Connected Thermostat, fully integrated with the IHG Edge dashboard and IHG Connect Wi-Fi service was installed in each room. The Anacove Connected Thermostat leveraged its integrated occupancy sensing and IHG Edge to know when a room was occupied, unoccupied, or unrented to adjust settings to maximize savings.

The study also confirmed that the Anacove Connected Thermostat – the first cloud-based energy management system – saves energy at all times: When rooms are rented and occupied as well as when rooms are not rented. The typical payback period has been calculated to be less than 12 months, and even less in regions with high energy costs.

The Anacove Connected Thermostat connects directly to IHG Connect and IHG Edge, with no additional central gateways, while remaining connected to IHG and Anacove clouds.