DALLAS — Remington Hotels, a third-party management company, announced a new reporting system, REMi, powered by Microsoft’s PowerBI. The branded system allows Remington to improve performance across its 80 hotels through the collection of data correlating to its five performance drivers—revenue growth, cost control, market share performance, asset maintenance, and associate engagement.

“I’m elated to get to share our best in-class business intelligence platform with the industry and our owners,” said Sloan Dean, president and CEO at Remington Hotels. “We have kept our BI and Analytics capabilities top-secret for competitive reasons; however, we are now rolling them out to our owners in a post-COVID world. This technology is pivotal in shaping the way our portfolio continues to evolve as the travel industry resurfaces and is a prime differentiator for us as the best third-party manager.”

Remington began using Microsoft’s PowerBI in 2019 and soon realized its impact on performance through providing access for leadership to better understand results, view trends, and take a proactive approach based on the data the software collects. REMi allows for a branded approach that shares digestible data in real-time for investors and staff to turn the metrics into an efficient response that drives results.

“Having easily accessible, comprehensive data is the key to continued growth and improvements across our portfolio,” said Raul Moronta, chief commercial officer at Remington Hotels. “The creation of REMi gives us the ability to customize views and drill down to specific metrics based on the individual needs of the end-user. It has also allowed us to identify new trends and implement strategies faster than we had ever done before.”

The launch of REMi was preceded by the brand’s approach to hybrid meetings and will be followed by a collection of additional technology initiatives set to roll out throughout 2021. The forthcoming initiatives will position PowerBI as the one-stop-shop for all analytics, reporting, and data needs across the brand.

