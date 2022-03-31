Radisson Hotel Group Plans to Reduce Emissions to Net Zero by 2050

Radisson Hotel Group is making a commitment to decarbonize its business by setting emission reduction targets to be net zero by 2050, in line with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard, as the Group releases its 2021 Responsible Business Report.

Radisson Hotel Group’s 2021 Responsible Business Report outlines its latest sustainability targets in line with its five-year plan. These include its commitment to becoming net-zero by 2050, accelerating the implementation of the cross-industry Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality and Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative, and reaffirming the Group’s commitment to people, community, and the planet.

Think Planet

Radisson Hotel Group is committing to set science-based emission reduction targets and strengthening its performance with a net zero carbon future in sight by 2050. This includes a science-based target to reach net zero value chain GHG emissions by no later than 2050, in line with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard. Radisson Hotel Group will be part of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and will join the UNFCCC Race to Zero campaign as part of a globally coordinated effort to reach the goal of net zero.

Advertisement

In 2021, the Group reduced its carbon footprint by 23 percent per square meter and reduced 13 percent of its water footprint per square meter (versus 2019). In line with the Group’s renewable energy transition strategy, more than 56 properties run 100 percent on renewable electricity. In 2021, Radisson Hotel Group properties were equipped with more than 500 electric car charging stations in partnership with Allego, Sunfuel, and other global partners.

Think People

One of Radisson Hotel Group’s priorities in 2021 remained the health, safety, and security of its team members, guests, and business partners. Following the launch and implementation of the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol across the full portfolio, 100 percent of eligible hotels have completed the third-party validation by SGS to ensure the latest safety protocols were in place and implemented correctly. To date, 133 hotels remain certified by Safehotels.

The Group reaffirmed its ongoing focus on human rights, business ethics, and diversity in hotels worldwide by issuing its sixth slavery and human trafficking statement and by increasing the number of women in leadership roles to 29 percent. Radisson Hotel Group continued to expand its online learning and development initiatives in partnership with hospitality training provider, Typsy, which resulted in a 120 percent increase in training hours in 2021 versus 2020.

Think Community

Radisson Hotel Group is committed to supporting the communities where it works and operates. Team members volunteered more than 26,500 hours and donated more than €510,000 to charitable causes, including SOS Children’s Villages.

More than 28,500 people have been provided with access to safe drinking water and hygiene solutions via water aid partner, Just A Drop, in countries like India. Radisson Hotel Group has supported 12 environmental and social carbon offsetting projects in China, India, Peru, the United States, Turkey, and Borneo through its 100 percent Carbon Neutral Meetings initiative.

In addition to its focus on the responsible business pillars of Think People, Think Community, and Think Planet, Radisson Hotel Group is a member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and is playing a role in the development of the Hotel Sustainability Basics in cooperation with the WTTC. The objective of the initiative is to create consistency across the industry and provide steps to improve sustainability at any given hotel. The Basics Framework will raise the global starting level of hotel sustainability in a transparent and easy-to-understand manner for all travelers and stakeholders.

“I am delighted to announce that Radisson Hotel Group is setting emission reduction targets in line with climate science, and we are committed to decarbonizing our business. While net-zero by 2050 seems far away, we need to take action immediately. Our world needs Responsible Businesses now more than ever, and we need to accelerate global climate action by 2030 in order to ensure a livable future for both our people and our planet. Much needed progress can be made by taking everyone in the hospitality value chain on the sustainability journey by setting increasingly ambitious sustainability goals. We are proud to be playing a leadership role in the development of the Hotel Sustainability Basics, which will launch later this year to establish a common industry framework to grow sustainable travel. Together with our new Build Planet guidelines to develop sustainable hotel asset portfolios, these are essential step-changes that need to be made on the route to Net Zero,” said Inge Huijbrechts, global senior vice president of sustainability, security, and corporate communications, Radisson Hotel Group.