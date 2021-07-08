COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof, a leader in economy lodging, has announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn in Niagara Falls, New York.

The 85-room Red Roof Inn Niagara Falls is a budget hotel in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The hotel offers guests free WiFi, a free expanded cable package, a free continental breakfast, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, and free coffee in the lobby.

The hotel is located less than five miles away from Niagara Falls State Park. The hotel is also near the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, Niagara Aerospace Museum, the Niagara Wax Museum of History, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, Aquarium of Niagara, The Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls, the University at Buffalo, Niagara University, Seneca Niagara Casino, Riviera Theatre, Niagara Falls International Airport (IAG), Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF), Niagara Falls Station, and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The property participates in Red Roof’s RediClean program, which includes enhanced cleaning protocols that take cleanliness and hygiene to a new level across the company’s hotel portfolio.

The hotel also participates in RediRewards from Red Roof that goes beyond free nights with benefits. Members may use their RediPoints on the RediShop catalog for gift cards and/or other merchandise; RediSave 30 percent on their room rate when they combine points with other payment; and have RediAccess to discount coupons across thousands of retail, entertainment, and service categories.

The Red Roof Inn Niagara Falls is a pet-friendly hotel.