HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Welcomes Work-From-Home Travelers

As U.S. travelers embrace continued remote working and flexibility, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, extended stay accommodations offering the basic essentials of home, is ready to welcome nomads as they set out to explore this summer. It’s expected that many of the workforce will continue to work from wherever they are, creating additional demand for extended stay accommodations as many “test drive” living in new regions.

“We understand the desire to embark on an extended stay journey thanks to remote working and learning. This new lifestyle has opened opportunities for Americans to move about the country and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof makes longer stays more accessible, comfortable, and cost-effective,” says Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer, Red Roof. “Our strategic locations also provide access to grocery stores, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to quickly settle in anywhere.”

HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof provides extended-stay travelers and workers with the opportunity to make anywhere feel like home with a range of move-in-ready amenities and services. From long-term traveler stays and on-site work assignments to temporary housing needs this summer, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof brings the comforts of home to guests with:

