HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Welcomes Work-From-Home Travelers

As U.S. travelers embrace continued remote working and flexibility, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, extended stay accommodations offering the basic essentials of home, is ready to welcome nomads as they set out to explore this summer. It’s expected that many of the workforce will continue to work from wherever they are, creating additional demand for extended stay accommodations as many “test drive” living in new regions.
“We understand the desire to embark on an extended stay journey thanks to remote working and learning. This new lifestyle has opened opportunities for Americans to move about the country and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof makes longer stays more accessible, comfortable, and cost-effective,” says Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer, Red Roof. “Our strategic locations also provide access to grocery stores, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to quickly settle in anywhere.”
HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof provides extended-stay travelers and workers with the opportunity to make anywhere feel like home with a range of move-in-ready amenities and services. From long-term traveler stays and on-site work assignments to temporary housing needs this summer, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof brings the comforts of home to guests with:
- Service and amenities: Guests can start the day with a complimentary coffee in the main lobby before heading out to explore or work, stay tidy with included weekly housekeeping services upon request, and access to on-site laundry.
- Fully-furnished rooms: Live in studios include brand-new bedding and modern upgrades along with kitchenettes and dining spaces to enjoy home-cooked meals. And, both a kitchen kit and coffee pot kit are available for a low additional charge that includes dish, silverware, and coffee set-ups that guests can take with them.
- Move-in ready: Guests can easily connect and get up and running quickly with no gas bills, no water bills, no cable bills, no electric bills, and no hefty rental, security down payments, or credit check required. High-speed WiFi, extended cable, and standard utilities are all included in the booking price.
- Rest + Repeat: As part of the Red Roof family, guests at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof can earn free nights when they complete two separate stays this summer.